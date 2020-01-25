TORONTO -- Ontario’s chief medical officer has announced the first "presumptive positive" case of the coronavirus in Canada.

The deadly virus has infected more than 1,200 people and killed 41.

So far, two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S. Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases of the virus Saturday, while Japan confirmed a third case. France confirmed three cases Friday, the first in Europe.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.