Canada's alcohol industry says warning labels about health risks unnecessary
Canada's alcohol industry is pushing back against a call for mandatory warning labels on booze containers as suggested in new guidance that also greatly limits the recommended amount Canadians should be drinking.
CJ Helie, president of Beer Canada, said the industry is voluntarily informing people to drink responsibly so there's no need for any labels.
"A number of Canadian brewers, including a number of our members, have voluntary health warning labels or pictographs on packaging dealing with warnings against drinking while pregnant and driving while intoxicated," Helie said.
However, a report on the new drinking guidance released Tuesday by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction says the warning labels could inform consumers about serious health risks including cancer, the number of standard drinks in a container and the benefits of limiting consumption to two drinks a week.
"Consuming more than two standard drinks per drinking occasion is associated with an increased risk of harms to self and others, including injuries and violence," the report says.
The guidance is based on the findings of a panel of 23 experts who reviewed nearly 6,000 peer-reviewed studies as part of a two-year process that also considered feedback from 4,845 people during an online public consultation process in spring 2021.
The most recent available data show that alcohol causes nearly 7,000 cancer deaths each year in Canada, with most cases being breast or colon cancer, followed by cancers of the rectum, mouth and throat, liver, esophagus and larynx. Liver disease and most types of cardiovascular diseases are also linked to alcohol use.
The guidance updates Canada's Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines set in 2011, when two drinks a day were considered low risk and it was believed that women could safely consume up to 10 drinks a week and men could have 15 drinks.
Now, the focus is on a continuum of risk associated with weekly alcohol consumption. The CCSA says the risk of harm is low for those who have two standard drinks or less per week, moderate for those who consume between three and six standard drinks and increased for people who down every additional drink beyond that.
However, Helie questioned the experts' methodology and said the current findings required an independent review, a sentiment echoed by Spirits Canada president Jan Westcott.
Catherine Paradis, interim co-chair of the CCSA's guidance, said the experts used internationally renowned methodology that was suggested by the Public Health Agency of Canada and reviewed by Health Canada. Australia used the same approach for low-risk drinking guidelines, she added.
"We did not receive any critique that would have required us to redo our analysis," Paradis said of feedback during the public consultation period.
The CCSA, which announced its proposed guidance last August, said the industry was given an opportunity to participate in the public consultation process.
Rob Taylor, spokesman for Wine Growers Canada, said the group did not take part in the consultations. He said it launched an online initiative called "The Right Amount" in November to educate consumers about responsible drinking and how to calculate the number of standard drinks in a glass or bottle of alcohol, depending on the volume and percentage of alcohol.
"We're encouraging people to track the number of standard drinks that they're consuming and to make informed decisions about alcohol and their health," he said.
In Canada, a standard drink is 17.05 mls of pure alcohol, which is the equivalent of a 341-ml bottle of beer or cider containing five per cent alcohol; a 142 ml glass of wine, which has 12 per cent alcohol or a 43-ml shot glass of spirts, which has 40 per cent alcohol.
Wine Growers of Canada is developing a QR code that could voluntarily be placed on alcohol containers to direct consumers to the site, which also warns alcohol use can be associated with increased long-term risk of serious illness and that harmful consumption can negatively affect relationships.
Paradis called the QR code a marketing tool and disagreed with its focus on binge drinking rather than the risks of low levels of consumption. Advice should come from health experts, she said.
"They should not be the ones responsible for informing the population about the health risk of alcohol, no more than I should be responsible for brewing their beer or marketing their wine," she said, adding consumers need information "at the point of pour."
"All psychoactive substances that are legally available in this country are labelled, except for alcohol. Why is that? People have a right to know."
Paradis said rather than waiting for regulatory changes, the industry could voluntarily place warning labels on alcohol as called for by the CCSA.
Michael Goldney, who co-owns the Lucky Bastard Distillers in Saskatoon, decided in 2015 to include the national low-risk drinking guidelines and the number of standard drinks on all alcohol containers.
"The feedback we got from our customers was quite positive. From our perspective, it didn't really make sense to tell people to please enjoy responsibly," the former family doctor said.
"At the end of the day, we want our customers to have the best information. And we've always said that our customers are no good to us dead or in jail."
Goldney said he would update his labels with the new guidance.
A federally funded study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs in 2020 suggested warning labels reduce consumption. It was based on three types of rotating labels affixed to alcohol containers at a liquor store in Whitehorse, where per capita sales of labelled products dropped by 6.6 per cent compared with those at a control site in Yellowknife.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December, grocery prices stayed high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December as the cost of groceries remained high and gas prices cooled.
Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.
Canada's alcohol industry says warning labels about health risks unnecessary
Canada's alcohol industry is pushing back against a call for mandatory warning labels on booze containers as suggested in new guidance that also greatly limits the recommended amount Canadians should be drinking.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
Bail hearing scheduled for Sask. sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
A bail hearing is scheduled today in Saskatchewan for two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.
Canada needs to scale up deployment of clean tech to hit 2030 emission reduction target: report
If Canada wants to hit its emission reduction goals for 2030 and 2050, it needs to scale up deployment of made-in-Canada clean technology, according to a new report.
DNA and a decade of work identify Canadian soldier, 106 years after death in France
A whistle, a pocket watch and DNA analysis helped a Canadian Forces forensic team identify the remains of a Vancouver soldier more than 100 years after he died in France.
Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.
Critics pan government plaque praising Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Global Affairs Canada plans to install a plaque commemorating Canada's evacuation of Afghans and embassy staff when its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban, but critics argue that sends the wrong message.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December, grocery prices stayed high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December as the cost of groceries remained high and gas prices cooled.
-
Canada's alcohol industry says warning labels about health risks unnecessary
Canada's alcohol industry is pushing back against a call for mandatory warning labels on booze containers as suggested in new guidance that also greatly limits the recommended amount Canadians should be drinking.
-
Bail hearing scheduled for Sask. sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
A bail hearing is scheduled today in Saskatchewan for two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.
-
Man, woman charged with murder in OPP constable's death set to appear in court
A man and woman who are facing murder charges in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable are set to appear in court today.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
World
-
Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida family event
Police in Florida said eight people were shot during an Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, with one of the victims listed in critical condition. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed all the victims in the Monday shooting in Fort Pierce were adults, WPBF-TV reported.
-
New gun law: Over 2 dozen sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
More than two dozen sheriffs around Illinois, including in Kane and McHenry counties, said they won't enforce the state's new bans on assault weapons by checking for compliance or arresting offenders.
-
Al Shabaab kills seven soldiers in attack on military base
Islamist fighters from al Shabaab on Tuesday stormed a military base in a part of central Somalia they were forced from last year, killing at least seven soldiers, including the base commander, an officer said.
-
Germany to appoint regional official as defence minister after resignation of Christine Lambrecht
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he will appoint a regional official as the new defence minister following the resignation of the much-criticized Christine Lambrecht.
-
U.K. government to veto Scotland's gender self-recognition law
The British government said Monday it will block a new law that makes it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender, sparking conflict with transgender rights advocates and the nationalist Scottish administration in Edinburgh.
-
Families mourn Nepal plane victims, data box sent to France
Nepalese authorities on Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country's deadliest air disaster in 30 years.
Politics
-
As NDP gathers to talk strategy, MPs vow to keep Liberals at their word on pharmacare
At a three-day retreat in Ottawa this week, New Democrat members of Parliament are expected to focus discussions on getting more wins out of their confidence-and-supply agreement with the federal Liberals.
-
'We're close to a deal': Moe on a federal health deal with the provinces
Saskatchewan’s premier says he believes a provincial-federal health-care deal is close.
-
Critics pan government plaque praising Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Global Affairs Canada plans to install a plaque commemorating Canada's evacuation of Afghans and embassy staff when its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban, but critics argue that sends the wrong message.
Health
-
Canada's alcohol industry says warning labels about health risks unnecessary
Canada's alcohol industry is pushing back against a call for mandatory warning labels on booze containers as suggested in new guidance that also greatly limits the recommended amount Canadians should be drinking.
-
Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
As pressure continues to mount on hospital emergency rooms in Nova Scotia, staffing levels at a major Halifax emergency department are being described as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees by their union.
Sci-Tech
-
CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum
Generative artificial intelligence, tech that can invent virtually any content someone can think up and type into a text box, is garnering not just venture investment in Silicon Valley but interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.
-
Norway archeologists find 'world's oldest runestone' dating back 2,000 years
Archeologists in Norway said Tuesday that have found a runestone which they claim is the world's oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.
-
Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumours swirl
Microsoft Corp on Monday said it is widening access to hugely popular software from OpenAI, a startup it is backing whose futuristic ChatGPT chatbot has captivated Silicon Valley.
Entertainment
-
Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour'
On Monday the superstar singer announced dates for 'The Celebration Tour,' which according to her site, 'will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began.'
-
Actor Jeremy Renner says he is home from the hospital after a New Year's Day snowplow accident left him in critical condition
Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.
-
Taylor Swift's guitar, Eminem shoes among items in charity auction
Julien's Auctions said Tuesday that memorabilia from some of the most popular music performers will be auctioned at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction on Feb. 5.
Business
-
Stocks edge lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street
Stocks are edging lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week.
-
China's economy grew 3 per cent last year, not even half 2021's rate
China's economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from anti-virus controls and a real estate slump, but activity is reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests were lifted.
-
Most Canadian businesses and consumers expect a recession in next 12 months: BoC surveys
More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.
Lifestyle
-
Dior names K-pop star Jimin as global brand ambassador
French fashion house Dior on Monday named K-pop star Jimin a global brand ambassador, broadcasting the tie-up on social networks with images of the BTS singer in sporty looks with an outdoor flair, designed by Kim Jones.
-
Dartmouth photographer brings back the '80s with totally rad pet portraits
Whether it's 1980s-inspired fashions, or music, thanks to Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” there's no doubt the decade has had a comeback recently. Now, a Nova Scotia photographer is channelling the iconic period with portraits of pets and their owners.
-
New Brunswick tops list of most U-Haul one-way traffic in 2022
According to a recent report by U-Haul, a truck rental company, New Brunswick saw the largest growth of one-way U-Haul traffic in 2022.
Sports
-
Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint
Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Melbourne Park precinct during the Australian Open after a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country, a move that the Russian embassy described as 'regrettable.'
-
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with murder in the killing of a 23-year-old woman
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting near the campus Sunday which left a 23-year-old woman dead, Tuscaloosa law enforcement announced.
-
No replacement for Chinese Grand Prix; F1 season to have 23 races
Formula One will have 23 races this season, still a record and one more than last year, with the sport facing a four-week gap in April after deciding not to replace the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix.
Autos
-
No replacement for Chinese Grand Prix; F1 season to have 23 races
Formula One will have 23 races this season, still a record and one more than last year, with the sport facing a four-week gap in April after deciding not to replace the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix.
-
New Brunswick tops list of most U-Haul one-way traffic in 2022
According to a recent report by U-Haul, a truck rental company, New Brunswick saw the largest growth of one-way U-Haul traffic in 2022.
-
Elon Musk's next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla
While still grappling with the fallout from a company he did take private, beleaguered billionaire Elon Musk is now facing a trial over a company he didn't.