Canada records 358 cases of monkeypox; Quebec reports most cases

Canada has recorded 358 cases of monkeypox as of Wednesday.

In an update posted on July 6, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shared that 236 cases of the virus have been reported in Quebec, 101 cases have been reported in Ontario, 13 cases have been reported in B.C., and eight have been reported in Alberta.

“The Public Health Agency of Canada is working with provinces, territories and international partners, including the World Health Organization, to actively monitor the situation,” reads a statement on PHAC’s website. “Global efforts are focused on containment of the outbreak and the prevention of further spread.”

In the update, PHAC notes that monkeypox is continuing to spread in areas of the world where the virus is not endemic, which it says is “a highly unusual event.”

According to the agency, current information on the virus suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring through close personal contact with those who have a symptomatic case of monkeypox.

Canada is currently at a Level 2 Travel Notice, advising travellers to take precautions while abroad to protect against the spread of monkeypox.

A full list of symptoms and tips on how to protect against the virus are available on the PHAC website.