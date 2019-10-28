TORONTO -- A medical journal has posted a bizarre case study featuring a man with a smooth tongue who lost his taste buds.

The unnamed 64-year-old went to an oral clinic in Singapore with a “painful, smooth, red tongue and burning sensation around his lips” which had developed six months prior, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

A doctor’s exam found the man was missing the small ridges on his tongue, which include taste buds, resulting in a condition known as atrophic glossitis.

Lab tests revealed the man was suffering from low levels of red blood cells due to a deficiency in vitamin B12.

Doctors prescribed weekly injections of vitamin B12 and the patient’s symptoms “abated after two weeks of treatment.”

The atrophic glossitis had resolved a month later, the case study said.