ADVERTISEMENT

Health

With bird flu cases rising, certain kinds of pet food may be risky for animals – and people

By CNN

Published

Jamila Acfalle wanted a cat who wouldn't have a problem with the dogs she trained, and she says she found that in Villain. (Courtesy Jamila Acfalle via CNN Newsource)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.