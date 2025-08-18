ADVERTISEMENT

Health

U.S. patients can now get Ozempic for half price if they can pay cash

By CNN

Published

Novo Nordisk is making Ozempic available for US$499 for cash-paying patients. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)


















