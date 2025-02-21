ADVERTISEMENT

Health

U.S. CDC reports five-fold increase in weekly measles cases

By Reuters

Published

A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.