ADVERTISEMENT

Health

There is no safe amount of processed meat to eat, according to new research

By CNN

Published

The equivalent of one medium-size hot dog was associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer and Type 2 diabetes in a new study. (RiverRockPhotos/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.