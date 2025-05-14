ADVERTISEMENT

Health

The best kind of workout? One that trains both your body and brain

By CNN

Published

Focus on the quality of your movement, using your breath to ground yourself in the present. (Jay Yuno/E+/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.