ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Take precautions for your heart while snow shoveling, cardiovascular experts say

Published

A person clears snow from around their car during a snowstorm in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.