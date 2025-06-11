ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Restless legs syndrome: A common sleep disorder you may never have heard of

By CNN

Published

Behavioural changes and medication could help if you have restless legs syndrome, experts say. AndreyPopov/iStockphoto/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.