ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Reduce your risk of colon and rectal cancer with these basic steps

By CNN

Published

Diet is one risk factor for colorectal cancer that can be controlled, specifically the amount of red meat and processed meat you eat. (miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.