ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Protect ‘valuable’ Canadian health data from Trump’s AI aspirations, experts urge

By The Canadian Press

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order, relating to AI, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.