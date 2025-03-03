ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Nurses, midwives can help treat depression during pregnancy and new motherhood: study

By The Canadian Press

Published

Andrea Fagundez, shown in this photo with her daughter Maia on Nov. 18, 2022, in Burlington, Ont., says short-term therapy delivered online helped treat her postpartum depression earlier that year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.