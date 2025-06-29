ADVERTISEMENT

New technology allows menstrual pads to screen for cervical cancer

By Robin Della Corte

Published

(CT Murphy has been exploring the use of nanomaterials in menstrual pads to non-invasively detect human papillomavirus (HPV), a leading cause of cervical cancer. Image courtsey: CELLECT Laboratories Inc.)


















