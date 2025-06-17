Health

‘Mental health support is really key’: One woman’s miscarriage story shows why Canada’s new guidelines matter

By Dorcas Marfo

CTV medical specialist Dr. Marla Shapiro says 15 per cent of pregnancies can result in miscarriage, and the emotional impact is understated.


















