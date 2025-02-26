ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Alberta plans to impose mandatory addictions treatment. What does that mean?

By Kathy Le

Published

Vanisha Breault stands with her two sons Gabriel, left, and Elijah in this undated photo (Credit: Vanisha Breault)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.