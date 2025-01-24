ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Latest updates: Tracking RSV, influenza, COVID-19 in Canada

By Jesse Tahirali

Updated

Published

CTV National News: Finding the origin of COVID-19 Allison Bamford has the latest on the new findings from a team of scientists, including a virologist from Sask., into the origins of COVID.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.