ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Doctors warn against ill-fitting menstrual cups

By Aarjavee Raaj

Updated

Published

A new case study details a rare but serious consequence of using a menstrual cup that is too big or poorly positioned.(Photo by Sora Shimazaki/Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.