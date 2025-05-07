ADVERTISEMENT

Health

‘I felt like I was on fire’: Sask. woman recovering from serious case of measles

By Allison Bamford

Published

Knorr’s rash spread from the top of her scalp to the tips of her toes. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Knorr)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.