ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Health Canada recalls batch of Ozempic due to possible cracked glass cartridges

By Lynn Chaya

Published

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown, July 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.