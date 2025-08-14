ADVERTISEMENT

Health

‘Do not pop a pimple,’ dermatologist says after viral TikTok case

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

Dermatologist Monica Li explains why popping a pimple with your fingers can raise the risk of inflammation and infection of the skin.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.