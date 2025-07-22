ADVERTISEMENT

Health

‘Do not consume’: Cheese recalled in Canada over possible listeria contamination

By Christl Dabu

Published

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded its recall for Mount Becher Buffalo Medium Cheese on July 21, 2025. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.