ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Deceptive drug kratom leaves Alabama users battling severe addiction, withdrawal

By CNN

Published

Kratom, a natural supplement derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia, is getting a lot of attention in the U.S. because it’s highly addictive. (WVTM via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.