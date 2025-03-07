ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Measles surge sparks warning from Canada’s top doctor

By Christl Dabu

Published

A vehicle drives past a sign outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.