ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Coca-Cola issues safety recall of soft drinks in Europe over chemical chlorate concerns

By The Associated Press

Published

A note is posted next to cleared cases of soft drinks sitting on a shelf in a supermarket in Antwerp, Belgium, after Coca-Cola recalled some of its soft drinks in Europe, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.