ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Canadian researchers develop test they say can help diagnose life-threatening sepsis

By The Canadian Press

Published

A team of Canadian researchers has created a test in a portable device called PowerBlade, shown here in an undated handout image, that they say could quickly predict if a patient is going to develop sepsis. (National Research Council of Canada)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.