ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Canada’s top doctor Theresa Tam leaving position when term ends June 20

By The Canadian Press

Published

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on public health concerns related to wildfires during a press conference in Ottawa on June 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.