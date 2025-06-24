ADVERTISEMENT

Health

BMI is B-A-D, a new study suggests. Here’s a better way to measure weight

By CNN

Published

While waist circumference is a better tool than BMI, it's not as accurate as bioelectrical impedance analysis. Ralf Geithe/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.