ADVERTISEMENT

Health

A stroke survivor speaks again with the help of an experimental brain-computer implant

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo provided by researchers at UCSF and UC Berkeley shows Ann, a participant in a study on speech neuroprostheses, in California in 2023. (Noah Berger/UCSF, UC Berkeley via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.