Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada

Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
The health department said the products--nearly 100,000 units sold in Canada--include Insignia’s digital, analog, and oven air fryers with cooking chamber spaces ranging from 3.4 to 10 quarts and plastic and/or stainless steel bodies.
A rating label on the underside of each unit identifies the brand and model number listed on the recall notice.
According to the recall, the air fryers may overheat, and their handles may melt or break, posing a potential burn or fire hazard. Air fryer oven units may also overheat, and glass on doors may break.
As of Feb. 20, the company said there have been six incidents involving the air fryer handles melting or breaking and one report of the glass breaking on the air fryer oven in Canada.
No injuries have been reported.
The company said the air fryers were sold from September 2021 to November 2023.
In the U.S., six incidents of air fryers catching on fire and 24 reports of overheating, melting, or glass shattering were reported.
This comes after Insignia air fryers were recalled in 2022 for a similar burn and fire hazard.
In a previous recall, the company said 41 incidents were reported, including four reports of minor injuries in Canada.
Health Canada said customers should stop using the air fryers, register for the recall, or contact Best Buy Canada.
