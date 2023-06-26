Advocates urge collection of race-based data via health cards to address inequities

Crowds attend the Canadian Tulip Festival at Commissioners Park in Ottawa, on May 13, 2023. All Canadian jurisdictions should collect data on racial and Indigenous identity to help address inequities in health care, and the best way to do that is during the health card application or renewal process, a group of experts says. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang) Crowds attend the Canadian Tulip Festival at Commissioners Park in Ottawa, on May 13, 2023. All Canadian jurisdictions should collect data on racial and Indigenous identity to help address inequities in health care, and the best way to do that is during the health card application or renewal process, a group of experts says. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?

In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.

Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44

Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44. Diedrick had been battling cancer for several years, and complications related to his illness led to his death at the Toronto General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday, while surrounded by family and friends.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social