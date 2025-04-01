ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘We can’t cross borders’: Provincial barriers on federal election campaign trail

By Genevieve Beauchemin

Published

A truck drives past a transloading and container storage facility in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.