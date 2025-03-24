ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Two televised debates set for mid-April in Montreal for federal party leaders

By The Canadian Press

Published

This composite image shows, left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney on March 21, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on March 4, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Jan. 22, 2025; Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on March 5, 2025; Green Party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault on March 5, 2025, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Adrian Wyld, Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.