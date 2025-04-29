ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘That number is arbitrary’: NDP to fight for official party status despite only 7 seats

By Samantha Pope

Published

NDP MP-elect Don Davies says 'the rebuilding starts tomorrow' after the party lost official status, winning only seven seats in Parliament.


















