ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Poilievre vows to cut sales tax on cars made in Canada in response to tariffs

By The Canadian Press

Published

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds an election rally in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.