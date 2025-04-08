ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Poilievre touts his rallies; Carney says Smith joke was ‘light-hearted’; Singh confident he’ll keep seat. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV National News: Campaign allegedly linked to China uncovered

CTV National News: Campaign allegedly linked to China uncovered

CTV National News: Polling shows tightening race between Liberals and Conservatives

CTV National News: Polling shows tightening race between Liberals and Conservatives