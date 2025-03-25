ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Poilievre promises to maintain dental care, pharmacare and child care programs if elected

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calls for a new government and pledges to axe taxes, unleash resources and stand up against U.S. tariffs.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.