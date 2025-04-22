ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

People in oil-rich Fort McMurray hope the next government diversifies energy exports

By Kathy Le

Published

Curtis Ritchie (L) and Miguel Grondin, mechanics at GOAT Mechanical Services fix an engine


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.