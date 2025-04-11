ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Party leaders rounding out third week of campaign in Ontario. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre talked housing, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed the Liberal plan, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney pushed back on the campaign trail


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.