ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Party leaders in Western Canada today as federal election campaign continues

By The Canadian Press

Published

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes a health care announcement during a federal election campaign stop in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.