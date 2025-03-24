ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Mike Myers joins Mark Carney in Liberal ad supporting ‘elbows up’ movement

By Christl Dabu

Published

Canadian comedian Mike Myers, left, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney put their elbows up in a Liberal campaign ad. (Mark Carney YouTube page)


















