ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Liberals most likely to deliver on gun control, says PolySeSouvient

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, centre and Nathalie Provost, left, survivor of the 1989 femicide at Ecole Polytechnique and spokesperson for PolySeSouvient, a gun-control advocacy organization, hold signs with a student group during a press conference about stricter gun control in Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.