ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Liberals ahead by 8 points on Day 27 of federal election campaign: Nanos

By Phil Hahn

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
Singh: Poilievre not supporting GST tax holiday 'shows you whose side's he's on'

Singh: Poilievre not supporting GST tax holiday 'shows you whose side's he's on'

What the English-language leaders' debate revealed

What the English-language leaders' debate revealed

CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.