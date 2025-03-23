ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Liberal plane won’t be ‘wrapped’ in time for Carney’s inaugural flight

By Judy Trinh

Published

Liberal Leader Mark Carney lays out the successes of the last ten years and what he hopes to accomplish as he kicks off his 2025 election campaign.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.