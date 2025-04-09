ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Industrial carbon pricing would kill Canadian steel industry, Poilievre claims

By The Canadian Press

Published

Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference at a campaign stop in Edmonton on Tuesday April 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.