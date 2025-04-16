ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Homelessness is getting worse, but advocates say it’s all but forgotten in election

By The Canadian Press

Published

Susan Smith poses for a photograph in the Fort Townshend neighbourhood of St. John's , N.L., on Tuesday April 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly


















