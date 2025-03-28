ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

History and threats of annexation on the federal election menu for Quebec City voters

By Genevieve Beauchemin

Published

Quebec City is now where the trade war against the U.S. is centre stage during the federal election.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.