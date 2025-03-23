ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Green Party co-leader says Carney acting like a Progressive Conservative in campaign

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Green Party of Canada co-leaders Elizabeth May, right, and Jonathan Pedneault, speak to their supporters as they launch their election campaign in Montreal on Sunday, March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.