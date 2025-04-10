ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Conservatives want cities to cut development charges to drop housing costs

By The Canadian Press

Published

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to the crowd at an election campaign event in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















